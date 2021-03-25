Weather Now: AM Showers/Clouds to Near Record Highs Today

Good morning. It’s a murky start, with clouds, fog and showers, but the unsettled weather won’t last all day. Showers end by 8am with morning clouds/fog turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs upper 60s to low 70s inland. Coastal temperature in the upper 50s to low 60s.

These temperatures are 20F warmer than normal for late March and we’ll see near record highs this afternoon.

Fog is expected to roll back in along the immediate south coast later in the afternoon into evening with mostly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures overnight. Most of the night is dry, but some scattered showers are possible as we approach dawn.

The unsettled weather returns on Friday with scattered showers and strong southwest winds. The rain will be off and on into the early afternoon with some partial sun in between. Temperatures will be well above normal, in the mid to upper 60s. However, we’ll see some strong winds in the afternoon and evening with the potential for gusts 40-50 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday, Rain Sunday

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, pleasant… Highs 55-60.

SAT. NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, dry. Temperatures in the 40s

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain developing through the morning, turning into a widespread, heavier rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the low-mid 50s.