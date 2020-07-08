Weather Now: AM Fog/Shower to a Warm and Humid Afternoon

Steamy air moved in overnight and it’s *sticking* around through the next 7 days. The result will be low clouds and fog in the morning, much like how we’re starting today. We also have a few showers, as a warm front continues to push through. By late morning, clouds will begin to break for some hazy sun and temperatures will be significantly warmer than yesterday. South-southwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

At the coast, low clouds and fog will stick around longer, but still some breaks of sun are expected. It will be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. South-southwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm this evening, mainly in northwest RI. Most spots stay dry.

It stays warm and humid through the night, with low clouds and fog returning. Lows will only drop to near 70.

Thursday is an even hotter and more uncomfortable day. Highs will reach the upper 80s and the heat index will soar into the low 90s.

We’re still monitoring the risk of heavy rain from a system currently in the southeastern US. This is expected to move toward southern New England late Friday and early Saturday, bringing rough surf conditions, tropical downpours and embedded thunderstorms.