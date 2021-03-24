Weather Now: Dry Today with Showers Likely Tonight

Good morning. After a spectacular day yesterday, we have some changes for today. Patchy morning fog and partly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds. While temperatures will still be well above normal, it won’t be as warm as yesterday. On the plus side, skies stay dry through the daylight hours with rain moving in after dark. Winds will be light and variable this morning and from the southeast at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

An area of low pressure will gradually lift north and pass near southern New England tonight, bringing showers and even some steadier rain near the coast. We’ll also be watching for areas of fog to develop. Temperatures will stay in the 40s during the night.

By early tomorrow morning, the rain will be pushing off-shore with cloudy skies gradually giving way to partial sun on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday has the potential to be the warmest day of week. Highs temperatures will climb to the upper 60s to near 70 inland. The faster the clouds move out, the warmer the day will be. Enjoy!