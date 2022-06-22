TODAY: Cloudy morning, becoming partly sunny by afternoon and evening. Slight chance of a passing shower but a mainly dry day. Highs 70-75. South-southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a bit of fog at the coast and a small chance for a brief shower. Lows in the mid to upper 50s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a brief passing shower…. most of the day looks dry. Highs mid 70s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.