TODAY: Cloudy morning, becoming partly sunny by afternoon and evening. Slight chance of a passing shower but a mainly dry day. Highs 70-75. South-southeast winds 5-15 mph.
Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a bit of fog at the coast and a small chance for a brief shower. Lows in the mid to upper 50s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a brief passing shower…. most of the day looks dry. Highs mid 70s
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App