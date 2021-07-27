Weather Now: Air Quality Alert Until Noon; Hot Today with T’Storms at Night

Weather Now

AIR QUALITY ALERT continues until noon due to smoke from western US and Canada wildfires leading to unhealthy levels of small particulates in the air.

TODAY: Hazy sun, hot and muggy during the day… near 90 inland, low to mid 80s at the coast. Northwest winds turning west-southwest at 5-10mph. An isolated shower/t’storm possible in the evening (near or after sunset)

AT THE BEACH: Hazy sun, warm and dry during the day. Light on-shore winds developing in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, 80s early evening, 60s late at night.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler. Morning clouds and lingering showers and then turning partly sunny and drier in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph

