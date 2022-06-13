It was a stormy night across southern New England, with a cluster of heavy thunderstorms rolling across our area. The main issues with these storms were abundant lightning and torrential rain. There were several reports of lightning strikes to homes and businesses and localized, brief street flooding. The storms also lead to multiple power outages, with more than 2000 National Grid customers without power this morning

⚡️Mother Nature’s Alarm clock went off a little too early for most of you #Monday morning!! This was at 4:30am outside of our studio in #EastProvidence ⚡️ @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/sKy4A3Odnl — Patrick Little (@plittletvguy) June 13, 2022 Here’s a look at some of the rainfall amounts from overnight, with many communities seeing more than an inch of rain in a little over an hour.

It’s quickly quieted down this morning, with clouds and patchy fog giving way to sunshine and temperatures warming into the 80s away from the coast.

A west wind will mean a warm day all the way to the coast, too, with highs around 75-80.

In addition to the warm temperatures, the humidity will gradually drop through the day. While there is a slight risk of a pop up shower this afternoon, most areas will remain dry.

This evening and tonight will be dry and quiet, with mostly clear skies and more comfortable humidity and temperatures for sleeping.