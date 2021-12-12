Weather Now: A Windy but Sunny and Dry end to the Weekend

Good Morning!

We’re waking up this Sunday to some breezy but much quieter conditions. As of midnight, last night’s temperatures were still lingering in the 60s so lows only dropped down into the 40s this morning, which is actually fairly mild for this time of year.

Throughout the day today, we’ll see much more seasonable air drop down over the region behind last night’s cold front, so morning temperatures will remain relatively stagnant throughout the afternoon, topping out in the mid-40s.

As cold air rushes down over our area it will remain breezy throughout the day today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts upwards of 20-25 mph. As high pressure sets up over the region clouds will continue to clear out throughout the day leading to a dry and sunny end to the weekend.

Overnight tonight we’ll stay clear and dry and the wind will begin to wind down with lows dropping down into the 30s.

Today’s high pressure will be sticking around through the first half of the workweek leading to a mild and sunny Monday and Tuesday.

