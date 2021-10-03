Weather Now: A Sunny Start with Increasing Clouds; Rain Overnight Tonight

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our Sunday with lots of sunshine and much more mild than the past few mornings. Overall we’re expecting a lovely Sunday with highs back up above average into the 70s.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Morning sunshine will slowly taper off as more clouds begin to push into the region by lunchtime it’ll be mostly cloudy and mild.

AT THE BEACH: If you’re planning on heading toward to coast today it will start off sunny in the morning but throughout the afternoon we’ll see more clouds develop over the region. Anyone going out on the water should use extra caution as we continue to see high wave heights and high risk for rip currents as Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic.

Those heading to Foxboro today for the Patriots game might want to bring some rain gear with them!

Before kick-off, it will be pleasant and dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the mid to upper 60s. Throughout the first half of the game, temps will gradually begin to drop and more and more clouds will build in overhead. By the 4th quarter that’s when you might need to pull out the ponchos as a few showers begin to pop up over the area.

Looking forward to early Monday morning we’re expecting our first round of heavy rain, which may impact your morning commute.

Midday the heavy rain will taper off but it will stay cloudy with the potential for light rain and drizzle.

A second round of heavy rain is expected late Monday which will lead to an increased risk for flooding overnight Monday into Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon we’ll start to see some more sunshine return to the region.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Normand Beauregard

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com