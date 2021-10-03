Weather Now: A Sunny Start with Increasing Clouds; Rain Overnight Tonight

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our Sunday with lots of sunshine and much more mild than the past few mornings. Overall we’re expecting a lovely Sunday with highs back up above average into the 70s.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Morning sunshine will slowly taper off as more clouds begin to push into the region by lunchtime it’ll be mostly cloudy and mild.

AT THE BEACH: If you’re planning on heading toward to coast today it will start off sunny in the morning but throughout the afternoon we’ll see more clouds develop over the region. Anyone going out on the water should use extra caution as we continue to see high wave heights and high risk for rip currents as Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic.

Those heading to Foxboro today for the Patriots game might want to bring some rain gear with them!

Before kick-off, it will be pleasant and dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the mid to upper 60s. Throughout the first half of the game, temps will gradually begin to drop and more and more clouds will build in overhead. By the 4th quarter that’s when you might need to pull out the ponchos as a few showers begin to pop up over the area.

Looking forward to early Monday morning we’re expecting our first round of heavy rain, which may impact your morning commute.

Midday the heavy rain will taper off but it will stay cloudy with the potential for light rain and drizzle.

A second round of heavy rain is expected late Monday which will lead to an increased risk for flooding overnight Monday into Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon we’ll start to see some more sunshine return to the region.