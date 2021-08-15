Weather Now: A Sunny and Seasonable End to the Weekend

Good Morning! We’re starting our Sunday off much cooler than we’ve seen it recently all thanks to yesterday evening’s cold front. A few showers are sitting just off the coast along that front but, throughout the rest of today, we’ll continue to stay dry and comfortable.

Today will be nearly perfect! We’ll see lots of sunshine with only a few scattered clouds popping up during the afternoon. It will be feeling drastically cooler and much more comfortable than the past few days as dew points have dropped down into 50s.

At The Beach: If you’re headed toward the coast for your Sunday afternoon it’s going to be a great day! Highs will be in the low 80s with lots of sunshine.

We’ll continue to see quiet weather as we start the new work week as high pressure continues to linger overhead. But the return of summer heat and humidity is not far off, mid-way through the week we’ll start to see some rain chances return to the forecast.