TODAY: A cold start and then sunny and not as chilly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West-southwest winds 5-10mph

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and dry… lows near 20.

THURSDAY: Nice! After a chilly start, it will be milder, dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Fading sun, dry and mild. Highs in the low to mid 40s.