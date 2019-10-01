Weather Now: A Few Sprinkles this Morning, Warmer this Afternoon

Welcome to October! The first few days of the month will feature changeable weather conditions, from significant temperature swings to sun and even some rain. Today, we’re tracking a mostly cloudy morning with a quick sprinkle or shower in spots as a warm front lifts through. Then turning partly cloudy, breezy and milder this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast. South-southwest winds 5-15 mph.

It stays unseasonable warm overnight, with a dry and pleasant evening giving way to increasing clouds late at night. There may be an isolated shower, mainly inland. Temperatures stay in the 60s before warming into the 70s by dawn.

Wednesday starts off with summer warmth and finishes with cool Autumn air. It all happens as a strong cold front swings through. That front will bring a passing shower or thunderstorm and take our temperatures from near 80 at noon, to the 60s by the evening commute.

The cool air settles in on Thursday with most spots staying in the 50s. There could be some pockets of drizzle, but steadier rain holds off until overnight before ending Friday morning.