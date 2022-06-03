TODAY: A cloudy morning with some light showers. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with an additional “brief and isolated” shower between in the evening. Afternoon highs 70-75. NNE winds turning southeast at 5-10mph.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Any isolated showers ending by 8pm. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with patchy fog possible…. lows in the mid to upper 50s

SATURDAY: Nice! A mostly cloudy start at dawn and then becoming mostly sunny, warmer and dry with low humidity… mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s at the shore.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry and mostly clear… lows 50-55.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry… mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s at the coast.