Weather Now: A Few Light Showers This Morning and Again This Evening; Mild and Breezy in Between

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered rain showers, mostly in the morning and then again this evening. Much milder and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Some brief partial sun developing during the afternoon. West-southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds and a few quick showers in the evening will give way to clearing skies overnight. Temperatures in the 50s in the evening and then cooling to the mid to upper 30s by dawn. West-northwest winds 10-20mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and noticeably cooler… Temperatures in the low to mid 40s but falling rapidly later in the day and evening. Northwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph. Wind chills Friday night 15° to 20° at times

THIS WEEKEND: Cool and Mainly Dry

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a sprinkle or flurry, however most of the day looks dry and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s

SUNDAY: Sun to increasing clouds late day. Chilly and dry. Highs 40-45. A chance of rain and/or snow showers after midnight