Weather Now: A Few Light Showers, Breezy and Cooler Today

TODAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Cooler and cloudy with a few light showers, especially south of Providence. We may end up with a decent amount of rain-free time, although a few showers and pockets of drizzle are possible during the day. Chilly breezes out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph with some gusts around 20 mph along the south coast. Highs only 55-60.

TONIGHT: Showers become more numerous, especially after midnight. Some heavier showers are possible at the coast. Lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times. Rain will taper off in most spots by early evening. A bit milder with highs in the mid 60s. Winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

