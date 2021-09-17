Weather Now: A Few Brief Showers Today; Nice Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a slight chance for a few brief showers or sprinkles, but mostly dry conditions expected. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph

AT THE BEACH: More clouds than sun with a shower or two. There is a moderate risk for rip currents with the surf building to 3-5 feet.

TONIGHT: Clouds linger, spot shower in southeastern MA. Lows to mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Pleasant, Dry

SATURDAY: Early morning clouds, becoming partly sunny dry and warmer. Highs upper 70s to 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm and dry…. Highs in the mid to upper 70s