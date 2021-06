TODAY: A nice day. Less humid with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph

AT THE BEACH: Sunny, mild and dry… low humidity with highs 70-75. Northwest winds 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear dry and pleasant. 60s in the evening. Lows in the low to mid 50s after midnight

THURSDAY: Sunny, seasonable and dry… upper 70s

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry with highs around 82.