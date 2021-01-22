Weather Now: A Bit Milder Today; Frigid Winds this Weekend

Good morning. We have a pleasant winter day ahead. Temperatures will be milder than yesterday, with highs in the low 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. West winds will stay between 5-12 mph with a few gusts to 20mph.

A strong cold front pushes across southern New England this evening. Ahead of it, we’ll see an increase in clouds with an isolated flurry in spots. Once the front pushes through, winds will pick up and temperatures overnight will rapidly drop under clearing skies. Look for lows to go from the mid 30s in the evening to 20-25 by dawn on Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND: Cold, Windy, Dry

This weekend will feature the coldest air of the new year, so far. Temperatures will be below normal, in the low 30s in the afternoon, with a gusty north wind adding to the chill. Check out some of the expected wind chills during the afternoon hours of Saturday and early on Sunday morning.

