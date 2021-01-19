Weather Now: A Bit Cooler, Turning Partly Sunny Today

TODAY: A sunny start and then turning partly to mostly cloudy, a bit cooler and dry…. highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. West 5-10 mph with gusts 15-20mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for a few flurries by dawn… lows 25-30

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a flurry, otherwise much colder and gusty with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Afternoon wind chills in the 20s. Winds W-NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

THURSDAY: Cold and brisk with sunshine to clouds. Scattered flurries and snow showers are possible late day and evening. Afternoon highs in the mid 30s.

