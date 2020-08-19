Weather Now: A Bit Cooler Today, Slight Chance of a PM Shower

Overall, we have another nice day ahead. The temperatures will be near normal, the humidity will be fairly low, and most of the day will be dry. That said, there is a slight chance of a few of us catch a quick shower passing through in the afternoon.

AT THE BEACH: Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler at the coast compared to inland areas, with winds turning to the south-southwest in the afternoon and staying around 5-10 mph.

Skies will clear again this evening, with a cool and dry night expected. Most areas will fall to the 50s by dawn, with the Providence metro area seeing a low of around 60.

