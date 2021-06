TODAY: Mix of filtered sun and clouds, much warmer and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy… dry and cool… lows50-55 by dawn.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant and dry…. mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms… Highs 70-75