Weather Now: Summer Warmth, Isolated PM Shower

Good morning. Our summer preview continues, with the warmest temperatures of the stretch likely over the next 3 days. Highs today will climb to near 80 inland, with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon and early evening.

With a breezy west wind this afternoon, even our beaches will warm up today, with highs 70-75 at the coast. Winds will be sustained at 5-12 mph with gusts to 20mph in the afternoon

As for any pop-up showers, they look very isolated–even more so than yesterday. These will be brief, but could contain a brief downpour or rumble of thunder. Any of these isolated showers will taper off by sunset.

We’ll have a warm and dry night, with temperatures in the 70s in the evening and then cooling to 55-60 by dawn.

Look for mainly sunny skies and very warm temperatures again on Wednesday and Thursday, with inland highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and near 80 on Thursday. Normal high for mid-May is only in the upper 60s!!

