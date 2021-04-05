Weather Now: Breezy Winds, Highs near 60 Today

Good morning. After a beautiful Sunday, we have another mild and dry day lined up today. Highs temperatures will climb back to near 60, but with a breezy northwest winds and some clouds at times, especially eastern communities.

We’re watching a storm system south of Nova Scotia that is generating and clouds and rain to our east. It will be hanging off-shore both today and tomorrow, and will occasionally bring some clouds into our area.

A better chance of clouds will be over eastern Massachusetts, while Rhode Island and areas north and west will be much brighter.

That system will also keep our winds breezy, with northwest gusts up to 30 mph. Those winds combined with the dry conditions will lead to an elevated fire risk today. Please, be careful how you discard cigarettes, and please refrain from open burning as fires could spread quickly.

It will stay breezy tonight with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will cool to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be similar to today—intervals of sun and clouds, breezy and mild with highs near 60. The week ahead looks very quiet, with little to no risk of rain in the next 5-7 days and slightly warmer than normal temperatures.

