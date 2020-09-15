Weather Now: Cool and Bright Today

TODAY: Chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Expect sunshine and a cooler afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds at 10-15 mph this morning will turn east and diminish to 5-10 mph this afternoon

At the coast, a HIGH SURF ADVISORY continues until 8 PM for Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts beaches exposed to the ocean. Large waves of 5-9 feet will crash on our shorelines, creating dangerous rip currents and some beach erosion. Stay off of rocks and jetties! Hurricane Paulette will pass far to our southeast, but large waves from the storm will continue to reach our shores today.

TONIGHT: Cool and dry. Lows 50-55 by dawn. Sunrise at 6:26 am

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer, mid 70s.

