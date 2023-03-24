Good morning. A 50/50 weekend is ahead with a chilly rain on Saturday and a mild and sunny Sunday. More details on that in a moment. As for today, dry skies are back with a mix of sun and high clouds. Afternoon temperatures top out in the low 50, which is near normal for late March. Northwest winds will be sustained around 5-12 mph, with some gusts to 20 mph this morning.

Tonight is partly cloudy, dry and cooler, with temperatures in the 40s in the evening and then falling to the low 30s by dawn.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Chilly Rain Saturday; Much Milder Sunday

Our next weather system approaches Saturday bringing chilly rain and drizzle to southern New England.

Temperatures will be stuck near 40 through the day on Saturday. There could be a bit of sleet mixing in with the rain at the onset of the precipitation in NW RI.

We’re expecting between 1/4″ and 3/4″ of rain through early Saturday night. Rain Tapers off late Saturday night. In addition, to the rain and cold temperatures, east winds will add to the raw feel, gusting 25-35mph.

Drier weather returns for Sunday with a gusty breeze, but milder temperatures, highs in the mid to upper 50s