Weather Now: More Clouds, More Humid Today

Good morning! The warm and humid conditions continue today. The good news– the fog early this morning has not been an issue. So there’s much better visibility for the morning commute! On the flip side, we’ll see a lot more in the way of clouds around today, with only some limited hazy sun. Highs will climb to near 80 inland with increasing humidity.

Winds are light today and on-shore, from the southeast at 5 mph. That will keep the coastline in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies.

It stays mostly cloudy, very warm and humid tonight with more patchy fog. There could be a few light showers or some drizzle by dawn. Temperatures will hover near 70.

Thursday brings our best chance for showers this week as a cold front approaches. However, it won’t be raining the entire day. After some patchy morning fog and drizzle, skies may brighten up some in the mid-day hours. By late afternoon and evening, scattered showers with embedded downpours and thunderstorms will be possible. Unsettled weather continues Thursday night, followed by clearing skies and much cooler temperatures on Friday.

