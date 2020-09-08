Weather Now: Fog to Warm Sun Today

Good morning! A dense fog advisory has been issued for our area until 8AM this morning. Watch for poor visibility and keep your low lights on while driving this morning. That fog will lift and thin out between 8-10AM, with warm sunshine returning for much of the day. Highs will be above average, in the low 80s with lighter winds and muggy air.

South-southeast winds will be around 5 mph this morning and then increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. Those onshore winds will keep the coastline and beaches in the upper 70s this afternoon.

After a dry and pleasant evening, expect to see some patchy fog and low clouds developing, first at the coast and then spreading inland through the night. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be warm and humid, with early fog and then a mix of clouds and some hazy sun. Highs will be in the low 80s again.

