Weather Now: Rainy, Breezy, Cool Today

We have a rainy, breezy and cool day ahead… with numerous showers, some heavy in the afternoon. While severe storms are not anticipated, there could be an isolated rumble of thunder. Temperatures will be slow to warm with highs late day making it only to the low 70s. Winds will be from the southeast and turning breezy at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

All in, that means it’s not the best of beach days.

In addition to the showers today, the distant swells of Tropical Storm Omar will be reaching the coast. That will lead to the surf building to 5-6 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents.

We are looking at 1/4″ to 3/4″ of an inch of rain during the day today, with a lull in the activity expected during the evening. Then a few more showers are possible tonight as a cold front approaches.

We’ll end the work week with much warmer temperatures. A lingering shower Thursday morning will move out with skies turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s with high humidity.

We’ll see the humidity gradually fall on Friday, with a BEAUTIFUL Labor Day Weekend on the way.

