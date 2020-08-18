Weather Now: Pre-Dawn Thunderstorms and Downpours End Quickly This Morning

Early morning showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning will end by 7AM. Quick clearing to mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer, breezy and dry with lower humidity developing. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, near 80 at the coast. West-southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

After a stretch of rough surf and rip current concerns at area beaches, water conditions are improving at area beaches. We’re back to a “low risk” for rip currents at most of the shoreline. Expect sunshine and highs near at the coast with a breezy wind developing.

>>Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

It will be a beautiful summer evening and night, with clear skies, diminishing winds, low humidity and cooler temperatures. Late night lows will drop to 60-65 by dawn.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog