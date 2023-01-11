TODAY: Dry skies and a bit cooler. Intervals of sun and clouds this morning with mostly cloudy skies by late day and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North-northeast winds 5-10 mph
Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry. Near-steady temperatures in the upper 20s
❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy… A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, followed by a few rain showers by afternoon. Afternoon temperatures 40-45. Temperatures continue to rise in the evening and night.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain and wind, milder. Temperatures in the 40s. Southeast winds gusting 40-45 mph after midnight thru dawn Friday
FRIDAY: Strong wind gusts around dawn, 40-45 mph. Rain, mainly in the early morning, windy and unseasonably mild. Highs 50-55. Drier skies Friday afternoon and evening.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App