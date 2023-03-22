Good morning. Another mild and dry day is lined up, but it won’t be quite as warm or as sunny as yesterday. Instead of low 60s inland, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Winds will turn to the south at 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph in the afternoon. Those on-shore winds will keep temperatures along the coast and up the bay a bit cooler, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Here’s a fun fact–this evening marks the first 7 o’clock sunset of the season for Providence. We’ll see the sun setting at 7PM or later for the next 175 days–through September 12.

An approaching frontal system will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles tonight. It stays mild, with lows only falling to the low to mid 40s.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Skies stay mostly cloudy on Thursday. There will still be the risk of a few showers, mostly in the late afternoon and early evening, but the day won’t be a “washout”. Temperatures run well above average, with highs still reaching the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds turn breezy ahead of a cold front, with afternoon gusts to 25mph. Any rain that falls looks light, totaling less than 1/4″ before tapering off later Thursday night.