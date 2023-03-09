TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. Brisk north winds in the morning and then diminishing in the afternoon. A quick passing sprinkle late day, but overall it will be mainly dry. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. North winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20mph in the morning.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, cool and dry. Lows around 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny morning, partly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Increasing clouds at night with a light snow possible overnight.

SATURDAY: Ocean storm passes well off-shore with minor impacts, including mostly cloudy skies, blustery winds and scattered light snow/rain showers in the morning. Dry by later afternoon. Highs near 40. Clearing Saturday early evening/night

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and seasonable… mid 40s