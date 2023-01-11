Good morning. It’s feeling more like a January morning, with temperatures noticeably cooler to begin the day. It stays cool and dry through the afternoon with partial sun early giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Winds stay light but turn from the north to the northeast at 5-10 mph.

It won’t be as cold tonight. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will hover around the upper 20s to near 30 most of the night. Winds remain light and skies dry.

A storm system that impacted California at the start of the week, will bring a round of rain and wind to New England Thursday night and early Friday morning. Ahead of the stormy conditions, we could catch a few sprinkles or flurries Thursday morning followed by a few showers Thursday afternoon. Winds will start to increase, too, with highs in the 40s.

Rain turns widespread and heavier Thursday night into early Friday. Even northern New England will see wet snow change to rain by Friday morning. In addition, southeast winds will increase, with the chance for some gusts over 40mph after midnight.

Most, if not all, of the rain tapers off Friday morning with drier conditions Friday afternoon and evening. Here’s a look at what to expect: