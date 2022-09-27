Good morning. We have another nice September day in southern New England with a batch of clouds overhead this morning gradually clearing to a sunny and mild afternoon. Similar to Monday, highs will reach the low 70s with a breezy southwest wind developing.

On the bay: Southwest winds will start around 5-10kts but increase to 15-20 kts in the afternoon, with waves around 2 feet.

Skies stay clear this evening and tonight, for any star-gazing. It will be a cool and dry night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s under light west winds.

HURRICANE IAN LATEST:

New this morning, Ian has strengthened to a major hurricane and is passing over western Cuba as a Category 3 storm with 125mph sustained winds. Ian is likely to continue to strengthen as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico later this morning.

This will be a high impact hurricane for Florida as it slows down as it moves through the eastern Gulf of Mexico toward the Florida west coast. Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, but the exact location and intensity at landfall is still uncertain. Overnight data is trending a bit south and east, and in response the “Hurricane Warning” has been extended from Tampa Bay down to Bonita Beach. Right now, the NHC forecast has Ian making landfall near Tampa as a major hurricane.

On this track, Ian would bring significant storm surge flooding (5-10 feet), particularly around Tampa Bay, in addition to significant rainfall flooding, with some areas potentially seeing more than 2feet of RAIN. Hurricane-force winds are also likely

Ian will likely move into the southeastern US Friday night and Saturday. Right now, we’re expecting any remnants of the storm to stay south of our area through the weekend.