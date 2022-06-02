Good Friday Morning
Occasional light showers moving in during the pre-dawn hours of Friday and extending thru 10 am. After a gray damp start, skies becoming partly sunny by afternoon. A slight chance of a brief isolated shower re-developing after 4 pm….ending by 7pm Friday Evening. Weekend looks nice.
Southern New England Now In A “Moderate” Drought
Our area needs some rain….despite some showers for part of Friday, rain amounts next 24 hours do not look very heavy. Overall a dry weekend ahead.
Hour-by-Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
Partly sunny by afternoon. Another chance (very brief and isolated), of showers between 4 pm to 7 pm. Friday afternoon high temperatures around 75. Any isolated showers end by 8pm with a mainly dry Friday evening/night
THIS WEEKEND: Sunny Dry. Highs In 70s With Low Humidity
We have a pleasant weekend on the way, with skies becoming mostly sunny, with low humidity, light winds and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App