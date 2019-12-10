Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tonight/Wednesday Morning

While it will feel like spring today, a “Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tonight through noon Wednesday.

If you’ll be out and about today, pack your rain gear . It will be too warm for anything but rain before midnight tonight. In fact, it will feel like spring, with temperatures hovering between 55-60F all day long. There’s a little lull in the rain this morning, but it will fill back in this afternoon and evening with an additional 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain possible today.

As temperatures cool into the 30s overnight, rain showers will mix with and change to wet snow. Most of the accumulating snow will happen between 6AM and noon on Wednesday with 1″ to 3″ of snow expected in coastal CT, RI and southeastern MA. Less snow (coating to 1″) is expected around and north of Boston and Worcester. The main impact will be slower travel during the morning. Expect slow clearing in the afternoon and evening.

