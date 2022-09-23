TODAY: Mostly sunny, very windy, and much cooler. Highs only in the upper 50s to near 60 with northwest winds 15-20 mph and gusts 25-35mph. Large waves and dangerous rip currents are likely at the coast from distant Hurricane Fiona, which will stay well offshore.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

***A HIGH SURF ADVISORY continues for coastal waters until 6PM as swells from Major Hurricane Fiona lead to large waves and dangerous rip currents (this advisory may get extended beyond this evening)

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Clear skies, brisk and cold. 50s in the evening. Lows near 42 by dawn. Northwest winds 10-20mph+

THIS WEEKEND: Cold start Saturday, Showers by Sunday Evening

SATURDAY: A chilly and windy start. Sunny and not as cool during the afternoon hours with diminishing winds. High near 70 by late afternoon. Rough surf and rip currents still likely at area beaches

SUNDAY: Sunny start with increasing clouds. Milder, highs around 73. A chance of showers by late afternoon and evening. Showers continue at night.