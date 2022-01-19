Weather Alert: Windy, 40°s Today; Snow Likely Thursday Morning

TODAY: A mix of clouds and some sun, not as cold. Turning very windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. Wind chills in the 30s.

TONIGHT: A dry evening with increasing cloud.

Rain arrives after midnight changing over to wet snow before daybreak. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Untreated roads will be slick by dawn.

THURSDAY: Light to moderate snow falls throughout the morning before ending by early afternoon.

Accumulations of 1-3″ possible. Watch for slick, snow-covered roads and reduced visibility during the morning. Highs in the mid 30s at dawn and then cooling to the upper 20s to low 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 25 mph..