WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Watch for Friday through Saturday afternoon. Bitterly cold air combined with strong winds will create wind chills down to -30 especially Friday night through Saturday morning.

Get ready for the coldest air of the season. A chunk of cold air will move into New England Friday and Saturday with wind chills as low as -30.

In fact, a Wind Chill Watch is in effect for most of our area for Friday and Saturday.

Today, however, we’re starting out with some light snow showers and flurries. There could be a dusting in spots and some roads could get a little slick as temperatures are well below freezing.

Once the light snow passes (by around 7 AM), sunshine should quickly return.

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 30s (a little below average for the date).

Tonight will be quiet and dry with lows in the teens and light winds.

Thursday will be pretty quiet, too, with sunshine and highs a little milder by afternoon…in the low 40s. It will be breezy, however, so wind chills will be in the 30s.

****DANGEROUS COLD FRIDAY AND SATURDAY****

Thursday night will be dry, but an Arctic front will be waiting in the wings….the cold air behind that front orginates from Siberia. That Siberian Express moves through on Friday and temperatures will be plummeting.

It’ll be windy with wind chills below zero by evening.

It gets worse. As temperatures drop to near-record levels Friday night and Saturday morning, wind chills will dip to -30.

It will be dry on Saturday, but continued windy and very cold. Daytime highs will be in the teens and wind chills will likely stay below zero for much of the day.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo