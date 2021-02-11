WEATHER NOW: Dry and Cold Through Saturday, Icy Mix Possible Sunday

Good morning. It’s a very cold start to the day, with morning lows in the single digits and ‘teens. We’ll see plenty of sunshine early today but look for skies to turn partly to mostly cloudy late. Highs stay in the upper 20s to near 30, about 10 degrees below normal.

It stays cold and dry tonight… with another night of low temperatures in the ‘teens. Winds will stay light with partly cloudy skies.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday, Light Wintry Mix Sunday

It’s a 50/50 Valentine’s Day weekend. Temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal, with dry skies on Saturday, followed by a light wintry mix late Saturday night (After Midnight) and Sunday. While the air is cold enough to start as snow, a mix with or change to sleet, rain or freezing rain is possible on Valentine’s Day. The precipitation looks very light and a major storm is not anticipated at this point. However, even some light icing could make for difficult travel, especially Sunday morning.

The chance of a light wintry mix continues on President’s Day Monday. In fact, next week looks like a very active pattern with the potential for unsettled weather on Tuesday and Thursday. The eventual track of these systems will help determine the precipitation type. Please stay tuned over the weekend for updates.