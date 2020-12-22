Weather Alert: Watch for Black Ice this Morning; Turning Sunny and Breezy Today

Good morning. Be on the look out for patches of black ice again early this morning. With fog and mist overnight and at/below freezing temperatures, any untreated surfaces could be slick. Conditions will improve by 9AM as temperatures climb above freezing. In fact, it turns into a nice December day. Look for clouds to clear out for a sunny, breezy and slightly warmer than normal afternoon. Highs reach the low 40s with northwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and tonight. The visibility will be good if you want to view the “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn. While the planets won’t be quite as close together as last night, it will be a barely noticeable difference to the naked eye.

Late at night, plan on lows in the mid 20s with gusty northwest winds continuing.

LOOKING AHEAD: Flooding Rain, Damaging Winds Possible Christmas Morning

After a dry day on Wednesday and Christmas Eve “day”, we’re tracking a potent storm system that will bring a dose of heavy rain and strong damaging winds Christmas Eve Night into Christmas morning.

IMPACTS: