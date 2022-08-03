***A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of southern New England (except Cape and Islands) for Thursday and Friday. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will push the heat index to near or above 100F for several hours in the late morning through early evening***

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm but not quite as humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 inland and in the low 80s at the shore with an afternoon sea breeze. South winds 5-12 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm, dry and clear in the evening and then developing low clouds and fog late at night. Warm and humid with lows near 70. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: ***HEAT ADVISORY*** Patchy morning fog and low clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Hot, humid and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast. Heat index near 100 inland. Southwest winds 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: ***HEAT ADVISORY*** Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny, hot and very humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening… mid-90s inland mid 80s at the coast. Heat indices 100-105 inland. Southwest winds 10-15 mph