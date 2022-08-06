It looks to be another day of oppressive heat and humidity in southern New England. The combination of highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and dew points in the 70s feel-like temperatures will be back up in the upper 90s.

Overall for this weekend, we’re sticking with continued hot and humid conditions. We started off the day on a foggy note as lows dropped down into the mid-70s right where our current dew points are parked. Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies.

Both Saturday and Sunday have the chance for a random shower or thunderstorm to develop, but most areas will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s on Saturday and then back into the low 90s on Sunday.

Our Heat Advisory has been extended through to Sunday night as we will continue to see our heat index top out above 95° both Saturday and Sunday.

The heat index will still be in the upper 90s to low 100s into early next week. Beyond Tuesday, rain chances look to go up and temperatures are expected to cool off.