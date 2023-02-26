WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm will impact our area Monday night through Tuesday. Expect travel issues, especially Tuesday morning. We’ll talk about that much more below.

Today, we’ll have mainly cloudy skies with the chance for a rain or snow shower. It’ll be a milder with highs in the upper 30s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Any rain/snow showers won’t be terribly widespread today. Clouds will be plentiful today with the winds picking up from the southwest 10-15mph.

Highs today will be a little more back to normal in the upper 30s.

Monday will be quiet during the day with sunshine giving way to clouds, but you can see that storm system gathering to our west.

The Monday morning and Monday evening commutes will be just fine.

After 9PM, we’ll see the first flakes fly here in Southern New England.

The heaviest/steadiest of the snow arriving midnight to 7AM Tuesday with big impacts to the Tuesday morning commute possible.

How much? Generally 3-6″ of snow across the region, a little less over Southeastern Massachusetts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo