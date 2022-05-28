WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening, mainly north and west of Providence. These severe storms could bring wind gusts to 60mph and large hail, in addition to lightning and heavy rain.

Evening showers and storms will end by 10PM, then skies clear with temps falling into the 50s late in the night.

Memorial Day Weekend Events: Parades, Ceremonies and Observances

Most of the storms will weaken before they get to us or pass north of our area. Some showers/storms could still move in. Especially inland, the storms could pack a punch.

A cold front will be pushing through the region during the evening, passing through Rhode Island between 8 and 10PM. Until it passes, we’ll have the chance for showers. Skies will clear after midnight as the humidity levels drop.

Sunday looks beautiful from start to finish! The skies will be filled with sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be warm and the humidity will be low. Perfection.

It looks like a nice beach day, too. (Monday might be a little better).

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, upper 60s to lower 70s at the coast.

We will see some changes on Memorial Day Monday, but nothing that will impact parades and ceremonies. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, once again, and it will be warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, cooler at the coast. You’ll notice the humidity creeping back up through the day, too.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo