Weather Alert: Spotty Drizzle, Freezing Drizzle Possible for the AM Commute

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for areas north and west of Providence for spotty freezing drizzle possible during the AM commute. Any untreated surfaces in the advisory area (roads, sidewalks, parking lots, etc) could be slick

WIND ADVISORY for Block Island. Northeast to north winds could gust to 50mph Monday morning and afternoon. Isolated power outages are possible.

TODAY: Blustery and raw with off/and on light showers and drizzle. Watch for slick spots during the AM commute in Northwest RI where some spotty freezing drizzle is possible. Highs around 40. Northeast to northerly winds gusting 30-45 mph at times (mainly near the coast).

TONIGHT: Chilly rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.





