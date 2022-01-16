Gusty Winds, Falling Temperatures, Mainly Dry This Afternoon

Good afternoon. The large storm that brought the damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding to southern New England will continue to lift north this afternoon.

The steady rain has moved out. A brief, passing shower is still possible this afternoon, but overall the rest of the day looks mainly dry. It will remain windy, with southwest winds still occasionally gusting over 40 mph, especially at the shore.

Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s but will gradually fall through the afternoon.

It was quite the stormy start to MLK Day, with damaging wind gusts leading to several thousand power outages. Heavy rain and coastal flooding at this morning’s high tide also lead to water-logged roads. The good news is, the worst of the storm has moved out of RI. At it’s height, local bridges had travel restrictions and the Mt Hope Bridge was even shut down for a time. Wind gusts on the Mt. Hope and Newport Bridge peaked at 70-80 mph. At the ground level, though, we saw most of our strongest gusts between 50-70 mph. Here’s a look at some of the reports from our area.

Before the rain and wind picked up, we also had some snow overnight. Accumulations ranged from a coating to a couple of slushy inches in northwest RI.

The rain and rising temperatures have washed away most of the snow, with rainfall totals ranging from 1/2″ to 1.25″.

A brief, isolated shower is still possible even as late as this evening. In fact, as temperatures drop, an isolated snow shower is possible. Skies will finally fully clear overnight, with lows 20-25 by early Tuesday morning. Watch for some icy patches where the pavement doesn’t fully dry out. We’ll see a sunny but brisk and cold day Tuesday, with highs near 30 and northwest gusts 25-35 mph.