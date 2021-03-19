Weather Now: Windy and cold today; Beautiful Early Spring Weekend Ahead

Good morning and happy St. Joseph’s Day. The rain and wet snow from overnight has quickly come to an end early this morning with clearing skies and gusty winds underway. While we didn’t end up with any snowfall accumulations (the cold air arrived a little too late), we did see some beneficial rain.

As temperatures drop below freezing this morning, a few slippery spots are possible. However, it’s unlikely to be a widespread issue as the pavement temperature is in the upper 30s to near 40 on our highways. We will keep a winter feel through the day, with temperatures near 40 and wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. Those temperatures are about 10 degrees below normal for March 19.

North winds will gust 25-35 mph this morning before gradually diminishing in the afternoon and evening.

The strongest winds will be along the southeastern MA coast and islands, where gusts to 55 mph are possible. A “Wind Advisory” continues in that area until 11AM.

We have a cold and dry night ahead of us. With clear skies, lighter winds and dry air temperatures will quickly cool below freezing, with lows in the mid 20s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Spring Warmth

We have a great early spring weekend ahead of us! The vernal equinox at 5:37AM EDT on Saturday marks the beginning o the spring season, and the beginning of a warming trend that will last through next week. After a chilly start on Saturday, afternoon temperatures will climb into the 50s with light winds and sunshine. A sea breeze will keep coastal communities a bit cooler than inland spots. Highs at the shore will climb to the upper 40s to near 50.

A similar, but slightly warmer day is expected on Sunday with sunshine and light winds. Inland highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60, with highs in the low 50s at the coast.

Pinpoint Weather Resources