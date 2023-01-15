We’ve had light snow flurries and strong wind gusts through our Sunday, and that will continue to see some snow through the evening. The winds will be quieting down, however.

There's our storm…that well-defined swirl well offshore. It's far enough away that we are being spared large amounts of precip, but close enough that we get some snow showers and strong wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/EaAj7ka278 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) January 15, 2023 As the storm system to our south and east passes by, occasional snow showers will be backing in from the Atlantic through the night.

The winds will remain gusty through the evening, but quieting down after midnight.

Expect the snow showers to create some small accumulations, especially over Southeastern Massachusetts through the night and into Monday morning. Some slick spots are possible on area roadways.

A coating to 1″ of snow is possible in Rhode Island (leaning more toward the coating). In Southeastern Massachusetts, 1-3″ of snow is possible.

Some lingering snow showers are still possible Monday afternoon, but with little to no additional accumulation.

Temperatures will hit the mid 30s Monday afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo