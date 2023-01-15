We’ve had light snow flurries and strong wind gusts through our Sunday, and that will continue to see some snow through the evening. The winds will be quieting down, however.
Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »
The winds will remain gusty through the evening, but quieting down after midnight.
Expect the snow showers to create some small accumulations, especially over Southeastern Massachusetts through the night and into Monday morning. Some slick spots are possible on area roadways.
❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »
A coating to 1″ of snow is possible in Rhode Island (leaning more toward the coating). In Southeastern Massachusetts, 1-3″ of snow is possible.
Some lingering snow showers are still possible Monday afternoon, but with little to no additional accumulation.
Temperatures will hit the mid 30s Monday afternoon.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App