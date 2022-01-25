Weather Now: Much Colder Starting Tonight; Saturday Storm Threat

Good morning. We picked up a coating to 1″ of snow overnight, but that’s quickly melting away with rising temperatures and emerging sunshine.

In fact, this looks like the warmest day of the next seven, with afternoon highs between 40-45 under partly sunny skies. West winds will turn northwest by late day at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

A fresh batch of arctic air arrives this evening and tonight with temperatures tumbling. We’ll fall to the ‘teens by dawn with the wind chill in the single digits Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday are cold, mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 20s.

STORM THREAT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

Today’s latest computer guidance still points to a significant storm off the New England coast Saturday. While a storm is likey, the exact location and track are still uncertain. There are many “moving parts” in the atmosphere that have to come together in order for major snowstorm. Some of these moving parts we are tracking are still as far away as Alaska!

Of course, the storm track makes all the difference. Below are potential Saturday storm tracks and the impacts. Option #3 is generally what we call the “bench mark” storm track. Storms that pass a few hundred miles south and east of Nantucket favor the brunt of precipitation staying as all snow (not always, but most of the time) The actual bench mark over the ocean is around Lat 40°North and Long 70°West. A track closer to the coast or even over southern New England would typically draw in enough warm air to see the snow mix or change to sleet or rain.

The Bottom line: please check back over the next several days as more data comes in. We should start to see a clearer outlook by Wednesday in regards to precipitation type, amounts and location.