Weather Now: Fog and Scattered Showers End by Early Afternoon

Good morning. We’re tracking some patchy fog and scattered showers that will move through New England into the early afternoon. Some of the fog is locally dense in northwestern RI with the visibility at or below 1/4 mile. In response, a “Dense Fog Advisory” is in effect until 2PM.

The showers from this morning will quickly end from west to east between noon and 2PM. Less than 1/4″ of rain is expected, and we’ll end the day with sunny skies and developing gusty northwest winds.

Highs will climb to the mid 40s early afternoon before turning colder and windier by early evening. Northwest winds will increase to 10-15mph later today with gusts to 30 mph by early evening

Gusty winds, clear skies and colder temperatures will be the theme of this evening and tonight. Lows will drop to 20-25 with northwest winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-35. Wind chills will dip to the ‘teens tonight into early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be brisk, cold and dry during the day with highs in the 30s and gradually diminishing winds. Wind chills in the morning will be in the ‘teens during the morning commute. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds in the evening ahead of some light snow late Thursday night.

After midnight, snow showers will move through southern New England, before ending early Christmas Eve morning.

Any accumulations look very minor (less than 1″), but a festive coating is possible for Christmas Eve morning.

Skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. So, most of Christmas Eve “day” and evening will be dry for travels, church services and last minute errands.

Another batch of precipitation looks to come through southern New England very late Christmas Eve night, after midnight, into Christmas morning. Right now the track favors a light wintry mix that changes to light rain showers before tapering off by afternoon. Central and northern New England could see small snow accumulations from this system. We’ll keep you updated.